Japan to Discuss Launching Special Police Unit to Guard N-Plants

Tokyo, March 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida indicated Monday that his government will launch discussions on whether to establish a police unit specializing in guarding nuclear power plants in Japan.

The move comes in response to Russia's attacks on nuclear facilities in Ukraine during its invasion of the country.

"Public interest in the safety of nuclear plants has surged," Kishida told a meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

"We are thinking of assessing whether we will be able to apply Fukui Prefecture's initiative to other prefectures and then further expand discussions," Kishida said. Fukui has established a police force responsible for the security of nuclear facilities in the prefecture.

On Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Kishida said, "The act of violence by Russia, a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council, just shows how much we need a new framework of the international order."

