Japan Logs 378,127 New Coronavirus Cases in Past Week

Tokyo, March 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan recorded 378,127 new cases of novel coronavirus infection in the past week, down from 441,097 in the preceding week.

The country's cumulative coronavirus cases, including those among cruise ship passengers and crew members, came to 5,781,458 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT).

The total number of fatalities from COVID-19 in Japan grew by 1,210 from a week before to 26,174, with the pace of growth decelerating from the preceding week's 1,479.

By prefecture, Tokyo reported the largest number of weekly new infection cases, at 60,961, followed by Kanagawa, at 38,558, Osaka, at 37,382, and Saitama, at 26,713.

