Abductee Families Urge U.S. to Keep Sanctions on N. Korea

Tokyo, March 14 (Jiji Press)--Families of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea decades ago on Monday sought support from the United States in resolving the abduction issue and urged the country to maintain its sanctions against Pyongyang.

The relatives of the abduction victims made the requests at a meeting with U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel at the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo.

"We asked the ambassador not to relax the strong sanctions," Takuya Yokota, 53, head of the Association of Families of Victims Kidnapped by North Korea, told reporters after the meeting, which lasted about an hour.

"Ambassador Emanuel told us that he will never forget the abduction issue," he said, adding that the meeting was "very encouraging." Yokota is a younger brother of Megumi Yokota, who was abducted in 1977 at age 13.

Yokota also said that he asked for a meeting between members of the association and U.S. President Joe Biden when he visits Japan. Such a meeting will be "a strong message," he added.

