Japan New Coronavirus Cases Fall below 40,000

Tokyo, March 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 32,471 new coronavirus infection cases Monday, the first figure below 40,000 in seven days and down by some 4,600 from a week before.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients stood at 1,175, unchanged from Sunday. New fatalities totaled 116.

Tokyo's new positive cases came to 4,836, standing below 5,000 for the first time since Jan. 17. The latest figure was down by 538 from a week before.

According to the Tokyo metropolitan government, the seven-day average of new cases stood at 8,631.9, down 16.9 pct from a week earlier.

In the Japanese capital, 17 new deaths were confirmed, while the number of very ill patients under the metropolitan government's criteria grew by one from Sunday to 64.

