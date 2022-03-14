Tokyo's Daily New Coronavirus Tally Dips below 5,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 14 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of new coronavirus infection cases in Tokyo came to 4,836 Monday, standing below 5,000 for the first time since Jan. 17, when the count stood at 3,713.

The latest figure was down by 538 from a week before.

According to the Tokyo metropolitan government, the seven-day average of new cases came to 8,631.9, down 16.9 pct from a week earlier.

In the Japanese capital, 17 new deaths were confirmed among COVID-19 patients, while the number of very ill COVID-19 patients under the metropolitan government's criteria grew by one from Sunday to 64.

