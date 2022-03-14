Crypto Exchanges in Japan Asked to Avoid Sanction Targets

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 14 (Jiji Press)--The government Monday asked 30 cryptocurrency exchange service providers in Japan to stop transactions with any targets of its sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

The government aims to prevent anonymous digital currencies from being used as a loophole in the economic and financial sanctions by Japan, the United States and European countries.

The government calls on the 30 cryptocurrency exchange service providers not to make payments to those judged to be sanction targets.

For those suspected to be sanction targets, payments should be halted until they are confirmed not to be on sanctions lists.

The government requests the providers to promptly report cases in which recipients of cryptocurrencies are newly found to be sanctions targets.

