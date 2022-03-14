Japan, U.S., S. Korea Condemn N. Korea's ICBM Tests

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 14 (Jiji Press)--Senior officials from Japan, the United States and South Korea denounced on Monday North Korea's recent missile firings aimed at accelerating its development of a new intercontinental ballistic missile system.

In a meeting held over the phone, Takehiro Funakoshi, director-general of the Japanese Foreign Ministry's Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, Sung Kim, U.S. special representative for North Korea, and Noh Kyu-duk, South Korea's special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, shared their strong concerns over Pyongyang's nuclear and missile programs.

The officials then reaffirmed their nations' commitment to complete denuclearization of North Korea based on U.N. Security Council resolutions and underscored the importance of the three countries closely cooperating in strengthening deterrence, steadily implementing sanctions against Pyongyang and promoting diplomatic efforts including dialogue to achieve the goal.

