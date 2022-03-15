More Japan Firms Planning to Hire Regular Employees in FY 2022

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 15 (Jiji Press)--The proportion of companies in Japan planning to hire regular employees in fiscal 2022 went up 6.9 percentage points from the previous year to 62.2 pct, the first rise in four years, according to a recent Teikoku Databank survey report.

Of such firms, 25.5 pct said they plan to increase the number of regular employees they will hire. The share climbed 5.5 points and was about the same as the level in fiscal 2018, the credit research company said in the report released on Monday.

The recovery trend is believed to reflect a relatively slower spread of coronavirus infections in Japan and the country's entry restrictions for foreign technical interns.

The survey was conducted on Feb. 14-28. Valid responses came from 11,562 companies.

The proportion of companies planning to hire nonregular employees in fiscal 2022, which starts next month, rose 9.5 points to 46.3 pct.

