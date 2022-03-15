Number of Suicides in Japan in 2021 Revised to 21,007

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 15 (Jiji Press)--The revised number of suicides in Japan in 2021 came to 21,007, up by 177 from preliminary data, the health ministry said Tuesday.

The figure was down by 74, or 0.4 pct, from the final number in 2020, when suicides increased for the first time in 11 years, according to the 2021 final report, which is based on National Police Agency statistics.

The suicide rate, or the number of suicides per population of 100,000, stood at 16.8, up by 0.1 from 2020.

Like in 2020, health problems were the top cause of suicide in 2021, with 9,860 people taking their own lives for such reasons. The number of suicides due to economic and livelihood issues grew 5.0 pct to 3,376, logging the sharpest increase among all reasons.

The number of men who killed themselves dropped by 116, or 0.8 pct, from 2020 to 13,939, down for the 12th straight year, while suicides among women were up by 42, or 0.6 pct, at 7,068, rising for two years in a row.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]