Japan to Allow Ukrainian Evacuees to Get Jobs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 15 (Jiji Press)--Ukrainians who have fled to Japan amid Russia's invasion of their country will be able to get resident status allowing them to work in the Asian country, Japanese Justice Minister Yoshihisa Furukawa said Tuesday.

Ukrainian evacuees entering Japan with a 90-day short-stay visa can switch to "designated activities" status, which allows them to work for up to one year, if they wish, Furukawa told a press conference. The designated activities status can be renewed, the minister added.

Between March 2, when Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced his country's decision to accept evacuees from Ukraine, and Sunday, a total of 47 Ukrainians fled their country to Japan amid the Russian invasion.

All of them entered Japan with the short-stay visa. They will be able to register themselves as residents of Japan and receive public services, such as accession to the country's health insurance programs, if they change their visa status to designated activities.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]