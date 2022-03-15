Tokyo's New Coronavirus Cases Stay below 10,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 15 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of new coronavirus infection cases in Tokyo came to 7,836 Tuesday, standing below 10,000 for the fifth straight day and down by 1,089 from a week before.

In the Japanese capital, 15 new fatal cases were confirmed, while the number of very ill COVID-19 patients under the metropolitan government's criteria fell by three from Monday to 61.

According to the Tokyo metropolitan government, the seven-day average of new cases came to 8,476.3, down 15.1 pct from a week earlier.

On Tuesday, new positive cases across Japan totaled 50,781, down by some 3,000. New COVID-19 fatalities totaled 188.

The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms fell by five from Monday to 1,170.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]