GSDF Osprey Conducts 1st Joint Drill with U.S. Marine Corps

Tokyo, March 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force conducted its first-ever joint drill involving its Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft Tuesday, in an exercise with the U.S. Marine Corps.

A V-22 Osprey from the GSDF camp in Kisarazu, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, transported the GSDF Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade in the amphibious exercise at the Higashifuji training ground in Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan.

The aircraft participated in a drill with another unit for the first time, after repeated test flights and pilot training following the deployment of Ospreys at the Kisarazu camp in 2020.

In the exercise, the GSDF brigade, dubbed the Japanese version of the Marine Corps, disembarked from the Osprey armed with the latest Howa Type 20 Assault Rifle and secured the safety of the area.

Two Marine Corps Ospreys followed, landing on the secured place as the brigade guided them. Over 30 Marines got off the aircraft.

