Japan Govt Eyeing Full Lifting of Pre-Emergency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 15 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering fully lifting the novel coronavirus pre-emergency measures currently covering 18 of the country's 47 prefectures when they expire on Monday, informed sources said Tuesday.

But there is uncertainty over what to do with Osaka Prefecture, where the occupancy rate for hospital beds for coronavirus patients still stays high, the sources said.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to announce a decision on the lifting at a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

At a government-ruling bloc liaison meeting Tuesday, Kishida suggested that the infection situation is improving across the country.

"We'll move toward the exit from the sixth wave of infections," he added.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]