Japan Begins Full-Fledged Efforts to Aid Fleeing Ukrainians

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan has begun full-fledged efforts to aid Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion of their country.

The government will give resident status that allows employment to willing evacuees as their stay in the country is expected to be prolonged.

Municipalities and corporations have proposed to support Ukrainians in finding housing and employment, and the central government has begun a scheme to match them with evacuees.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida instructed Justice Minister Yoshihisa Furukawa and Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi to make full preparations for an expected increase in Ukrainians arriving in Japan.

"Some 2.7 million Ukrainians have fled to neighboring countries," Kishida told a liaison meeting of the government and ruling parties the same day. "We'll accept more (Ukraininans)."

