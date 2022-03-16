New Zealand to Allow Entry of Japanese Travelers from May

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 16 (Jiji Press)--The New Zealand government said Wednesday the country will ease its border control measures against the novel coronavirus and allow entry of Japanese travelers from May.

As vaccinations of its citizens progressed, the Oceanian country, which has been placing strict border controls, decided to accelerate the timing of reopening its doors to Japanese visitors with hopes to help recover the economy hit hard by the pandemic.

Japanese travelers will be allowed to enter New Zealand without quarantine for the first time in two years.

Along with travelers from such countries as Britain, the United States and South Korea, entry restrictions on Japanese travelers will be lifted at midnight on April 30.

Completing vaccinations will be a prerequisite and the travelers will be obliged to take a coronavirus test before departure and have checkups twice after arrival using antigen test kits.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]