N. Korea Apparently Fails in Projectile Launch

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, March 16 (Jiji Press)--North Korea fired a projectile from the area of Pyongyang Sunan International Airport Wednesday morning, but the launch is presumed to have ended in failure, South Korea's military said.

The projectile, which was launched at about 9:30 a.m. local time (12:30 a.m. GMT), is believed to have been a ballistic missile, according to South Korean military sources. It may have been a new intercontinental ballistic missile of the same type as those fired by the North earlier this year.

"We are aware of the news (of Wednesday's launch) and are gathering information," Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters in Tokyo.

A South Korean military official said that the launch failed as the projectile was unable to climb high enough, exploding before reaching an altitude of 20 kilometers.

The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command released a statement condemning Pyongyang's latest action, which was its 10th missile launch this year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]