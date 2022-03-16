Police Send Papers on Dead Suspect in Osaka Arson Attack

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, March 16 (Jiji Press)--Police in the western Japan prefecture of Osaka sent papers to public prosecutors Wednesday on the deceased suspect for a devastating arson attack at a mental health clinic last December.

Prosecutors are expected not to file an indictment against suspect Morio Tanimoto over the alleged murders and arson.

Investigators were unable to question Tanimoto, who died without regaining consciousness on Dec. 30 at the age of 61 after being taken to hospital from the scene of the crime in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest.

After the suspect's death, police sought to uncover the motive for the attack by analyzing his smartphone. But the investigation has now been terminated.

Tanimoto is suspected of pouring gasoline around the entrance of the mental clinic on the fourth floor of a multi-tenant building in the city of Osaka at around 10:15 a.m. (1:15 a.m. GMT) on Dec. 17 last year and setting it on fire, killing 26 people including clinic head Kotaro Nishizawa, 49, and patients.

