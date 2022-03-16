Japan Diet Likely to Enact Govt Budget on Tuesday

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 16 (Jiji Press)--The Diet, Japan's parliament, is expected to enact the government's budget bill for fiscal 2022, which starts next month, on Tuesday.

The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan on Wednesday rejected a proposal from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party for putting the budget to a vote at the House of Councillors Budget Committee on Friday.

Naoki Okada, the LDP's Diet affairs chief for the Upper House, speaking to reporters after a meeting with his CDP counterpart, suggested that the vote may take place on Tuesday.

Under the Constitution, the budget will automatically receive Diet approval on March 23 even without an Upper House vote, after passing the House of Representatives, the lower chamber, late last month.

