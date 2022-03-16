Japan to Fully Lift COVID-19 Pre-Emergency Mon.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 16 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will fully lift its COVID-19 pre-emergency measures when they expire Monday, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Wednesday.

The government plans to decide on the lifting Thursday after receiving approval from an advisory panel of experts.

The measures, which began in early January and expanded to cover as many as 36 of Japan's 47 prefectures, are currently in place in 18 prefectures including Tokyo.

"We will begin a period of transition to normalcy, regaining our daily lives as much as possible," Kishida told a press conference.

He also said that tracing of close contacts with people infected with the novel coronavirus will be no longer necessary at workplaces where coronavirus prevention measures are taken.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]