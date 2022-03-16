Japan to Fully Lift COVID-19 Pre-Emergency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 16 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to fully lift its COVID-19 pre-emergency measures when they expire on Monday, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told a press conference on Wednesday.

The government will officially decide on the lifting Thursday after receiving approval from its advisory panel of experts.

The measures are currently in place in 18 of the country's 47 prefectures, including Tokyo.

The move comes after the 18 prefectures decided not to seek a pre-emergency extension. Of them, the western prefecture of Osaka was the last to make the decision.

The 18 also include Hokkaido, Aomori, Ibaraki, Tochigi, Gunma, Saitama, Chiba, Kanagawa, Ishikawa, Gifu, Shizuoka, Aichi, Kyoto, Hyogo, Kagawa and Kumamoto.

