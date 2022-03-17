Japan Govt Creates Liaison Team to Accept Ukrainians

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Wednesday that the government has established a liaison and coordination team to support Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion of their country.

"We will actively accept (Ukrainians) in the spirit of mutual assistance in times of trouble," Kishida told a press conference.

With an increasing number of local governments, companies and organizations offering support for displaced Ukrainians, the government will "accelerate work to match them with entities ready to host them, using the new team as a control tower," Kishida added.

He also said the government will take necessary measures to help Ukrainians settle, enter schools, find jobs and learn the Japanese language.

Russia's invasion is "an outrageous act that should be recorded in history," Kishida stressed. "I condemn it resolutely."

