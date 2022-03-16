Kishida Vows Efforts for Early Return of Japanese Abductees

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday met with relatives of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea decades ago, reiterating his resolve to realize the early return of the abduction victims.

The relatives, including Takuya Yokota, 53, head of a group of families of the abduction victims, handed Kishida a document saying that time is limited for them to see the abduction issue resolved.

"I'll take to heart the thoughts and feelings (that relatives of the abduction victims) put into the document," Kishida said in the meeting at the prime minister's office.

"I'll make all-out efforts to realize the return of all abduction victims as soon as possible without missing any opportunities," Kishida added.

Takuya, a younger brother of abductee Megumi, urged Kishida to "state, in concrete terms, the strategy, path and deadline for the rescue of the abductees."

