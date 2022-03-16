Tokyo Reports 10,221 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 16 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 10,221 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Wednesday, down by 602 from a week before but above 10,000 for the first time in six days.

In the Japanese capital, new COVID-19 fatalities totaled 21 on the day. The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms under the Tokyo metropolitan government's criteria fell by seven from Tuesday to 54.

The seven-day average of new positive cases in Tokyo stood at 8,390.3, down 13.6 pct from a week before.

