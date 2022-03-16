Ukraine Approaches Japan with Offer of Diet Speech by Pres.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 16 (Jiji Press)--Kyiv has approached Tokyo with an offer for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to deliver a speech to the Diet, Japan's parliament, Japanese government and ruling party sources said Wednesday.

In Japan, no virtual speech has ever been given during a plenary meeting of either chamber of the Diet. In a meeting Wednesday, Diet affairs heads of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan agreed that their parties will strive to make it happen.

If realized, Zelenskyy is expected to deliver a speech either online or as a video message.

Zelenskyy, who has been urging countries around the world to bolster their support for Ukraine since Russia began invading it, addressed the British and Canadian parliaments online on March 8 and Tuesday, respectively.

A senior LDP lawmaker said that Japan is thinking of arranging the speech for as early as next week after the government's fiscal 2022 budget passes the Diet.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]