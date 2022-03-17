4 Russian Warships Pass through Tsugaru Strait

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 16 (Jiji Press)--Four Russian navy tank landing ships have sailed through the Tsugaru Strait between Japan's Honshu main island and its northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido, the Japanese Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

It is possible that those ships were carrying reinforcement units for Russia's aggression in Ukraine, a ministry official said.

According to the ministry, a Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force patrol plane spotted two warships, including an Alligator-class landing vessel, navigating in waters some 70 kilometers east-northeast of Cape Shiriyazaki on the Shimokita Peninsula in the northeastern prefecture of Aomori, around 8 p.m. Tuesday (11 a.m. GMT).

Including the two, four ships sailed westward through the Tsugaru Strait into the Sea of Japan by Wednesday.

The ministry confirmed more than 10 military vehicles on the deck of the Alligator tank landing vessel. Pointing out that the other three were also landing vessels, it said they were probably carrying military supplies and soldiers for battles in Ukraine.

