Powerful Quake Hits Northeastern Japan

Tokyo, March 16 (Jiji Press)--A powerful earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 7.3 occurred off the coast of Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, around 11:36 p.m. Wednesday (2:36 p.m. GMT).

The quake measured upper 6, the second-highest level on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7, in some municipalities in Fukushima and the neighboring prefecture of Miyagi, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Among the municipalities were the Miyagi city of Tome and the Fukushima cities of Soma and Minamisoma.

The agency issued a tsunami advisory for coastal areas in the two prefectures.

The government set up a task force at the crisis management center of the prime minister's office.

