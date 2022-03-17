Powerful Quake Hits Northeastern Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 17 (Jiji Press)--A powerful earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 7.3 occurred off the coast of Fukushima Prefecture in the Tohoku northeastern Japan region around 11:36 p.m. Wednesday (2:36 p.m. GMT).

The quake measured upper 6, the second-highest level on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7, in some municipalities in Fukushima and the neighboring prefecture of Miyagi, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Among the municipalities were the Miyagi city of Tome and the Fukushima cities of Soma and Minamisoma. The quake, which happened at the depth of 60 kilometers, was also felt in the Kanto eastern region including Tokyo.

At 11:39 p.m., the agency issued a tsunami advisory for coastal areas in Fukushima and Miyagi. A 20-centimeter tsunami wave was observed at a port in the Miyagi city of Ishinomaki at 12:29 a.m. Thursday.

The government set up a task force at the crisis management center of the prime minister's office just after the quake.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]