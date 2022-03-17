Japan Panel OKs Full Lifting of COVID-19 Pre-Emergency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 17 (Jiji Press)--A panel of pandemic experts approved on Thursday the Japanese government's plan to lift its COVID-19 pre-emergency measures entirely when they expire Monday.

The government will formally adopt the plan at a meeting of its coronavirus response headquarters after reporting it to the Diet, Japan's parliament, later in Thursday.

There will be no prefecture in the pre-emergency stage for the first time since Okinawa and two other prefectures were placed in the stage on Jan. 9.

Currently, the pre-emergency measures are in place in 18 prefectures: Hokkaido, Aomori, Ibaraki, Tochigi, Gunma, Saitama, Chiba, Tokyo, Kanagawa, Ishikawa, Gifu, Shizuoka, Aichi, Kyoto, Osaka, Hyogo, Kagawa and Kumamoto

Also, the government will revise its basic COVID-19 response policy to allow large-scale events in pre-emergency areas to be held with the number of participants at full capacity if a certain level of infection prevention measures are taken.

