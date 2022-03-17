4 Dead after Powerful Quake Hits Northeastern Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 17 (Jiji Press)--A powerful earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 7.4 occurred off the coast of Fukushima Prefecture in the Tohoku northeastern Japan region Wednesday night, leaving four people dead.

Tsunami waves of up to 30 centimeters were observed in Fukushima and neighboring Miyagi prefectures. The tsunami advisory issued for coastal areas in the two prefectures were removed at 5 a.m. Thursday (8 p.m. Wednesday GMT).

The quake has left four people dead and 107 others injured, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Thursday. There have been no reports of abnormality at nuclear plants in the region, he said.

The quake struck around 11:36 p.m. Wednesday, measuring upper 6, the second-highest level on the Japanese seismic intensity scale in some Miyagi and Fukushima municipalities, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Among the municipalities were the Miyagi city of Tome and the Fukushima cities of Minamisoma and Soma. The quake, which happened at the depth of 57 kilometers, was also felt in the Kanto eastern region including Tokyo.

