Prince Hisahito Graduates Junior High School

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prince Hisahito, the only son of Japan's Crown Prince Akishino and second in line to the Imperial throne, attended his graduation ceremony at Ochanomizu University Junior High School in Tokyo on Thursday.

He is set to enroll at the University of Tsukuba's Senior High School at Otsuka in Tokyo in April through a partnership scheme between the two universities.

At around 8:40 a.m. (11:40 p.m. Wednesday GMT), just before the ceremony started, Prince Hisahito, together with his father and his mother, Crown Princess Kiko, took a commemorative photo at a courtyard of Ochanomizu University in Tokyo's Bunkyo Ward.

When asked by the press to reflect back on his junior high school life, Prince Hisahito said, "While there was a time when the school was closed (due to the COVID-19 pandemic), I had various experiences and I feel I led a fruitful three years."

According to the university, the prince received his graduation certificate from the principal on stage, after his name was called.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]