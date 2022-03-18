G-7 to Support Ukrainian Neighbors Accepting Evacuees

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 17 (Jiji Press)--Foreign ministers of the Group of Seven major powers Thursday agreed to strengthen their support for countries neighboring Ukraine that accept citizens fleeing their country under attack by Russia.

At an online meeting, the ministers also confirmed that the G-7 economies and other entities will create a support group for Ukrainian neighbor Moldova, one of the poorest countries in Europe, which is in a particularly severe situation after taking in many fleeing Ukrainians.

In a chair's statement on the outcome of the conference, the G-7 ministers said they "remain appalled about Russia's continuing war against Ukraine and reiterated their profound condemnation of the ongoing aggression as well as the involvement of Belarus in it."

The ministers also confirmed that the G-7 economies are ready to increase their pressure on Russia.

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi explained his country's additional sanctions against Moscow, including the revocation of Russia's most-favored-nation status, and the planned emergency humanitarian aid worth 100 million dollars to Ukraine.

