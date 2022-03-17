Tokyo to End Request for Shortened Hours at Eateries

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 17 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government will scrap its request for local restaurants and bars to shorten their operating hours when the COVID-19 pre-emergency measures for the Japanese capital expire Monday.

Tokyo is among the 18 prefectures under the measures, which will be fully removed under a central government decision reached Thursday. Those exiting the measures will relax coronavirus restrictions to expand economic activities.

Currently, Tokyo requests that restaurants and bars certified as establishments taking appropriate coronavirus safety measures close by 9 p.m. and uncertified establishments by 8 p.m. Alcohol can be served only at the certified places.

Although the request regarding operating hours will be fully lifted, uncertified establishments will be asked to stop serving alcohol by 9 p.m.

Meanwhile, the metropolitan government will continue to request that group dining be limited to four people per table, unless all participants are confirmed negative for the coronavirus. It will also newly urge group diners to limit their stay at restaurants and bars to two hours.

