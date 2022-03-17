Japan New COVID-19 Cases Down 7,500 from Week Before

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 17 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of new coronavirus infection cases confirmed in Japan on Thursday fell by some 7,500 from a week before to 53,587.

New COVID-19 fatalities totaled 171. The number of very ill coronavirus patients fell by 50 from Wednesday to 1,090.

Tokyo reported 8,461 new positive cases, down by 1,619 from a week before. New fatal cases totaled 22.

According to the Tokyo metropolitan government, the seven-day average of new infections stood at 8,159, down 13.2 pct from a week before.

The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government's criteria fell by one from Wednesday to 53.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]