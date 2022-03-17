Death Number in Wednesday’s Quake Corrected to 1 from 4

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 17 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government has corrected the number of deaths, to one from four, in a powerful earthquake that occurred off the Pacific coast of Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, before midnight Wednesday.

At a press conference on Thursday morning, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno initially announced that four people were found dead after the quake.

In the afternoon, however, the top government spokesman said that no link was confirmed between two of the four deaths and the quake, and that the government is still investigating whether another of them is linked to the quake.

