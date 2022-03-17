Japan Formally Decides to Fully Lift COVID-19 Pre-Emergency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 17 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government formally decided Thursday to lift its COVID-19 pre-emergency measures entirely when they expire Monday.

The decision came after a panel of pandemic experts approved the pre-emergency removal earlier in the day.

Currently, the pre-emergency measures are in place in 18 prefectures: Hokkaido, Aomori, Ibaraki, Tochigi, Gunma, Saitama, Chiba, Tokyo, Kanagawa, Ishikawa, Gifu, Shizuoka, Aichi, Kyoto, Osaka, Hyogo, Kagawa and Kumamoto.

