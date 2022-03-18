Japan Bans Exports of 300 Goods to Russia

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 18 (Jiji Press)--Japan introduced a ban on exports of around 300 goods such as machine tools to Russia on Friday, as part of its economic sanctions over the Ukraine crisis.

The government placed an embargo on 236 goods already subject to strict export screenings, including materials processing equipment and advanced materials such as carbon fiber.

It also newly blocked exports of 75 high-technology goods such as semiconductors and related technologies, to be in step with the United States and the European Union.

The move forbids exports of goods that can be used for military purposes to Russia's Defense Ministry and related companies such as aircraft maker MiG.

Exports to parties not linked to the military will be screened individually and blocked if there is a possibility of such entities transferring the goods to targeted organizations.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]