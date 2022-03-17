Over 130 Injured in Wednesday's Northeastern Japan Quake

Newsfrom Japan

Sendai, Miyagi Pref., March 17 (Jiji Press)--A powerful earthquake off northeastern Japan late Wednesday left over 130 people injured and partially damaged over 90 houses and buildings, sources including the Miyagi and Fukushima prefectural governments said Thursday.

The quake with an estimated magnitude of 7.4 occurred around 11:36 p.m. Wednesday (2:36 p.m. GMT), measuring upper 6, the second-highest level on the Japanese seismic intensity scale, in some areas in the prefectures.

East Japan Railway Co. <9020>, or JR East, said that its Tohoku Shinkansen bullet train line, partially closed due to a derailment caused by the quake, is unlikely to resume full operations until April at the earliest.

Meanwhile, the central government corrected the death toll from the quake to one from four.

The deaths of two of the four people in the two prefectures were found to be not connected with the quake, while the cause of death of the other person is being investigated.

