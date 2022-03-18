Japan Confirms Public-Private Cooperation to Aid Ukrainians

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 18 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Friday confirmed its commitment to working jointly with the private sector to support Ukrainian evacuees.

The government created a team on coordinating measures for Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion of their country after municipalities and companies around Japan offered to take in such people.

At the prime minister's office Friday, the government held the first meeting of the team, headed by Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno and attended by relevant ministers such as Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and Gen Nakatani, who advises Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on human rights issues.

"I hope that everyone works to ensure that those who have fled to our country under harsh conditions will get the support they need," Matsuno told the team, which will serve as the headquarters for public-private coordination on the issue.

At the meeting, the government presented its plan to drastically simplify visa application documents for Ukrainian evacuees and allow representatives to file applications on behalf of groups of people.

