Japanese Actor Akira Takarada Dies at 87

Tokyo, March 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese actor Akira Takarada, known for his starring role in the 1954 movie "Godzilla," died of pneumonia at a hospital in Tokyo on Monday. He was 87.

Takarada, born in the former Manchuria, currently in northeastern China, made his debut as an actor in 1954.

He rose to stardom after performing in the first Godzilla movie. He also played in many other movies and television dramas.

Also known for his pioneering role in Japanese musicals, Takarada appeared in many plays, such as "Annie Get Your Gun," "Gone with the Wind" and "My Fair Lady."

In the 2019 movie "Dance with Me," Takarada performed songs and dances in his mid-80s.

