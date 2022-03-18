Japan FY 2022 Govt Budget Expected to Be Enacted Tues.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 18 (Jiji Press)--Japan's parliament is expected to enact the government's fiscal 2022 budget on Tuesday when the House of Councillors is likely to approve it.

The Upper House steering committee Friday agreed to put the budget to a vote at a plenary meeting on Tuesday.

The chamber is expected to approve the budget by a majority vote with support mainly from the ruling coalition. The House of Representatives, the lower chamber, passed it last month.

An enactment on Tuesday will mark the fourth earliest passage of a government budget in post-World War II history, tying that in 1995. The earliest was on March 17 in 1999 and 2000.

