Many in Miyagi, Fukushima Still without Water, Power after Quake

Osaki, Miyagi Pref., March 18 (Jiji Press)--Homes in parts of Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures remained without water and power on Friday following a powerful earthquake off northeastern Japan late Wednesday.

At least 20,000 homes in Miyagi and homes in parts of five Fukushima municipalities were still left without running water.

Around 200 homes in Miyagi and some 3,200 homes in Fukushima were still without power, Tohoku Electric Power Co. <9506> said.

The quake has left three people dead in Miyagi and Fukushima and 180 others injured in 12 prefectures, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency

In Osaki, Miyagi, where about 10,000 homes were without water, Self-Defense Forces troops set up water supply stations.

