Kishida Cabinet Approval Rises to 50.2 Pct: Jiji Poll

Tokyo, March 18 (Jiji Press)--The approval rate for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet rose 6.8 percentage points from the previous month to 50.2 pct in March, a Jiji Press opinion survey showed Friday.

The disapproval rate fell 4.2 points to 21.1 pct. The proportion of respondents who said that they do not know came to 28.7 pct, down 2.5 points, according to the survey, conducted for four days through Monday.

The result is believed to reflect people's support for the Kishida cabinet's hard-line stance against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, which began Feb. 24.

The proportion of respondents in support of the government's sanctions against Moscow, introduced in cooperation with European countries and the United States, came to 72.7 pct. Meanwhile, 12.3 pct said they oppose the sanctions, and 14.9 pct answered neither or said they do not know.

On the government's COVID-19 pandemic response, 42.9 pct of all respondents voiced approval, up from last month's 38.9 pct, while the share of those disapproving the steps came to 35.1 pct, down from 37.9 pct.

