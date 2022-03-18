Over 80 Pct Say Inflation Affecting Their Lives: Jiji Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 18 (Jiji Press)--A Jiji Press survey showed Friday that 84.6 pct of the respondents say that their lives are being affected by inflation.

According to the survey, conducted for four days through Monday, 38.7 pct said their lives have been substantially affected by higher prices for food, products for daily use and gasoline, while 45.9 pct recognized some effects.

Meanwhile, 12.9 pct said their lives have not been affected much, and 1.6 pct saw no impact at all.

Asked about the economic policy of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's government, 45.1 pct said they have no expectations, far exceeding 23.4 pct who have expectations. The share of those who have no opinion or do not know stood at 31.4 pct.

Among respondents backing the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, 34.3 pct expressed expectations for the economic policy while 33.0 pct had no expectations.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]