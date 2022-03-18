Japan Domestic Travelers Predicted to Double in 2022

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 18 (Jiji Press)--The total number of people in Japan going on overnight or longer trips is expected to almost double this year from 2021 to 260 million, major Japanese travel agency JTB Corp. said Friday.

Demand mainly for short-distance leisure trips is seen recovering in spring and later as novel coronavirus infections subside, JTB said.

The projection is based on the results of its surveys and economic indicators, and on the assumption that COVID-19 infections are relatively contained. The estimated number of domestic travelers is about 90 pct of the level in 2019, before the outbreak of COVID-19.

JTB expects that people will tend to travel in small groups to destinations nearby or in neighboring prefectures for the time being but that the number of long-distance travelers will grow as the pandemic dies down. It pointed out that the possible resumption of the government's Go To Travel domestic tourism promotion campaign and the relaxation of its border control measures will be key to future travel trends.

Meanwhile, the company showed concern that higher prices of gasoline and other goods reflecting Russia's invasion of Ukraine may dampen consumption.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]