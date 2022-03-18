Japan's Cumulative COVID-19 Cases Top 6 M.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 18 (Jiji Press)--The cumulative number of novel coronavirus infection cases in Japan topped six million Friday.

Although the pace of increase in cumulative COVID-19 cases is slowing as the sixth wave of infections has peaked out, some experts are concerned over the possibility of a fresh infection wave hitting the country due to the spread of the BA.2 subvariant of the highly transmissible omicron strain of the coronavirus.

The cumulative infection number exceeded six million 18 days after topping five million Feb. 28. It took 13 days for the infection tally to rise from four million to five million.

On Friday, Tokyo confirmed 7,825 new COVID-19 cases, down by around 600 from a week earlier, the government of the Japanese capital said. The latest seven-day average of new infections in Tokyo came to 8,067.7, falling to 88.6 pct of the week-before level.

The number of severely ill patients under Tokyo's criteria declined by five from Thursday to 48, while 21 people were newly confirmed dead due to illnesses from the virus, the metropolitan government said.

