TEPCO Asks Users to Save Power after Quake

Tokyo, March 18 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. <9501> asked users to conserve electricity Friday night due to possible power shortages in eastern Japan.

Electricity supply has declined as some power plants are halting operations following Wednesday's powerful earthquake off the Tohoku northeastern Japan region, while falling temperatures increased power demand for heating, officials said.

As of 9 p.m. (noon GMT), demand had reached 98 pct of the supply capacity although the margin needs to be kept at or above 3 pct in order to ensure stable power supply.

As power shortages may trigger large-scale outages, TEPCO requested users to reduce their electricity consumption between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.

The company asked for user cooperation to save power for the first time since Jan. 10 last year.

