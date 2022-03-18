Kishida to Attend G-7 Summit in Brussels Next Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to attend a summit of the Group of Seven major powers to be held in Brussels on Thursday, government sources said Friday.

The G-7 leaders aim to highlight the international community's solidarity in supporting Ukraine by holding the summit on Thursday, which will mark one month since Russia started its invasion of Ukraine.

Kishida is considering leaving Japan for Brussels after listening to an online speech to be delivered by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the Diet, Japan's parliament, Wednesday, the sources said.

