Strong Quake Rocks Northeastern Japan

Tokyo, March 19 (Jiji Press)--A strong earthquake rocked northeastern Japan on Friday night, measuring upper 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale in Iwate Prefecture.

The quake with an estimated magnitude of 5.6 occurred off the Pacific coast of Iwate around 11:25 p.m. (2:25 p.m. GMT) at the depth of 18 kilometers, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The level of upper 5, recorded in the Iwate village of Noda, is the fourth highest on the Japanese scale. There was no concern that the quake would cause tsunami, according to the agency.

In response to the temblor, the government set up a liaison team at the crisis management center of the prime minister's office.

At a news conference in the small hours of Saturday, Kazuki Miyaoka, senior coordinator for seismological information at the agency, said that Friday's quake is unlikely to be related to Wednesday's temblor off Fukushima Prefecture, also northeastern Japan, although he cannot be sure.

