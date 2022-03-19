Kishida Leaves for India for Talks with Modi

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida left for New Delhi Saturday morning for talks with his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, later in the day.

The two leaders are expected to discuss the conflict in Ukraine. Kishida also aims to confirm the commitment of the Quad countries of Japan, the United States, Australia and India to ensuring an open and free Indo-Pacific region.

Speaking to reporters at Tokyo's Haneda airport before the departure, Kishida said, "Any unilateral attempt to change the status quo in the Indo-Pacific is unacceptable, so I'll confirm the commitment of the international community."

On Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Kishida wants Modi to share a tough stance on Moscow. But this is challenging because India has friendly ties with Russia.

Kishida is scheduled to travel to Cambodia Sunday for talks with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen.

