Severe COVID-19 Patients in Japan Fall below 1,000

Tokyo, March 19 (Jiji Press)--The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms in Japan dropped by 99 from Friday to 991 on Saturday, its first decline below 1,000 since Feb. 3, the health ministry said.

The figure began climbing in mid-January amid the sixth COVID-19 wave and hit a peak of more than 1,500 in late February before starting to fall.

In the country, 44,711 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Saturday, a decline of about 10,000 from a week before. There were 104 new deaths from COVID-19.

In Tokyo, 7,444 new cases were confirmed, a decrease of about 1,700. In Osaka Prefecture, the number fell by some 1,900 to 3,639.

